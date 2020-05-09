|
MARY CATHERINE STOREY "Cathy" (née Sullivan) Cathy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on the afternoon of May 2, 2020 at the age of 77. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years Robert Storey, and her children Max, Sarah, and Ben, daughters-in-law Sarah and Alexis and grandchildren William, Campbell, Thomas, Elliot and Lincoln. Cathy is survived by her sister Mardie Weir, sisters-in-law Sheila Sullivan, and Brenda Callaghan and Susie Jackson (Larry) and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Dr. Cyril Francis Sullivan and Dr. Margaret Campbell Turner Sullivan and brothers John and Donald. Cathy was a thoughtful, compassionate and generous soul who loved her family above all else. Strong, loyal and quick to laugh, Cathy put the needs of others above her own. Cathy was an excellent listener, a natural teacher, a willing volunteer and a true friend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020