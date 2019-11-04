|
|
MARY CATHRYN LAVER 'Cay' After a long and fulfilling life, Cay passed away surrounded by family on November 1, 2019, in hospice care near her home in Kanata, ON. Beloved wife of Dr. A. Bryan Laver, who died in 2002. Cherished mother of Kent (Christine), Ross (Deirdre) and Barrie (Joan). Dear sister of Barbara (Dr. Herbert Thomas), and Charles (Elizabeth) who died in 1944. She was immensely proud of grandchildren Sandra, Claire, Ariel (Shahed), Benjamin, Alexandra, Danielle, Erica, and Andrew, as well as step-grandchildren Alexander and Matthew, and nieces and nephews. Born in Ottawa on April 7, 1927, Cay combined a sharp mind with a love of outdoor activity. She enjoyed skiing in her youth at the Experimental Farm and Camp Fortune. Cay received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Queen's University, where she met Bryan, who had recently returned from the war. She returned to school when her sons were teens and earned a diploma in library technology, ultimately joining the staff of the Kanata Public Library. A resilient and independent woman who lived in her own home until age 91, she loved reading, bridge, golf, long walks, workouts at the gym, travel and Masterpiece Theatre. She will be missed by friends and relatives at Dalhousie Lake, and by all who enjoy impassioned political debates over dinner. Donations in her memory can be made to the Ottawa Hospital or Hospice Care Ottawa. A celebration of life will be held November 16th at 1 p.m. at Kanata Golf and Country Club, 7000 Campeau Dr, Ottawa. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Funeral Cooperative of Ottawa www.fco-cfo.coop 613-288-2689
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019