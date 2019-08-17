|
|
MARY CHRISTINE KARN (neé Pearse) December 15, 1922 -- August 8, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Karn. Chris died peacefully in Huntsville, ON, surrounded by family on August 8, 2019 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, the love her life, and her older sister Pam Biggs. Chris will be dearly missed by a large circle of family and friends. Chris was the ultimate matriarch and role model for all who were lucky to have met her. She was an inspiration to her three children, Jinty (Jim Stewart), Kathy (Michael Pearce) and Ian (Sue Barker). She was dearly loved by grandchildren, Andrew Stewart (Susanna), Robin Allison (Zach), Roger Leavens (Claudia), Sarah Leavens (Bryce), David Pearce (Rachelle) and Michelle Pearce. Ten great- grandchildren are thrilled to have had such a special 'GG'. To read Chris' story click on www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 High St., Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9. There will be a reception following until 4 p.m. Donations may be made in honour of Chris to The Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation www.lakeofbaysheritage.ca or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019