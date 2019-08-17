You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 High Street
Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9
(705) 789-5252
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 High Street
Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary KARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Christine KARN


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Christine KARN Obituary
MARY CHRISTINE KARN (neé Pearse) December 15, 1922 -- August 8, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Karn. Chris died peacefully in Huntsville, ON, surrounded by family on August 8, 2019 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, the love her life, and her older sister Pam Biggs. Chris will be dearly missed by a large circle of family and friends. Chris was the ultimate matriarch and role model for all who were lucky to have met her. She was an inspiration to her three children, Jinty (Jim Stewart), Kathy (Michael Pearce) and Ian (Sue Barker). She was dearly loved by grandchildren, Andrew Stewart (Susanna), Robin Allison (Zach), Roger Leavens (Claudia), Sarah Leavens (Bryce), David Pearce (Rachelle) and Michelle Pearce. Ten great- grandchildren are thrilled to have had such a special 'GG'. To read Chris' story click on www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 High St., Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9. There will be a reception following until 4 p.m. Donations may be made in honour of Chris to The Lake of Bays Heritage Foundation www.lakeofbaysheritage.ca or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now