|
|
MARY COLEMAN Born January 30, 1945 Deceased January 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of Mary Lea Coleman at The Credit Valley Hospital, in Mississauga after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband, Bryan, their two sons, Brett (Kim) and Sean (Erin) and her adored grandchildren Isabel, Leah and Cooper. She is survived by her brother William Dinwoodie, his wife Heather and her sister and brother-in-law, Ronald and Judy Yamada as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Gilbert Dinwoodie. Mary was born in Toronto but spent most of her formative years growing up in Montreal where she had many friends that remained close throughout her life. A graduate of McGill University, she worked in Montreal until her marriage to Bryan in 1967. They subsequently settled in Mississauga, Ontario. Her sons were the great joy of her life and more recently, she delighted in being with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank her multitude of good friends for their total support during her battle with cancer. Their kindness meant a lot to Mary. Lastly, a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff, particularly the Palliative Care Clinic at The Credit Valley Hospital and a special thanks to Dr. Emily Kuhlmann for her consummate care, dedication, and compassion. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on April 23rd, 2020 at The Credit Valley Golf Club, Mississauga, from two to four o'clock. All friends and family are welcome. Should you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider a donation to the Credit Valley Hospital Foundation or the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020