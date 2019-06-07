MARY DARGIE RIDDELL Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Terrace on the Square Retirement Residence in Waterloo, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 98 1/2. Predeceased by her husband Drew 'Bumpa' Riddell, parents William and Annie Gowans, sister Barbara Gowans, brother Billy Gowans, sister-in-law Beatrice Riddell, and brother-in-law Kent Riddell. Mary is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Andrew Riddell and his children Alexander and Melissa, and William Riddell, his wife Debbie and their children Jennifer Riddell, Christa Guckenberger (Jason), Alex Riddell (Niki), Karrie Urban (Csaba), and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler and Calvin Guckenberger, Sydney Riddell, Charlotte and Connor Hogan, Teah and Chayce Archambault. Mary is also survived by many furry friends. Mary graduated in 1944 as a nurse from Toronto General Hospital. She was a proud member and first female commander of the Kitchener Power and Sail Squadron and was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kitchener where she volunteered on many committees. Mary was an amateur radio operator and her call sign was VE3 MWE. She loved her cottage on Georgian Bay where she was most relaxed. She is now sailing with Bumpa. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Chartwell Terrace on the Square for their loving care and compassion. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, June 7th from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, June 8th from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow in the funeral home's Fireside Room. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens, Breslau. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Hemophilia Ontario, the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the C.N.I.B. may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Mary will be always loved and never forgotten. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 7 to June 11, 2019