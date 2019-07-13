MARY ELEANOR SQUIRES (née Spence) Passed away peacefully at Arbour Trails, Guelph on July 5, 2019 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife to Frank (d. 2012) for 59 years. Loving mom to Frank Jr. (Gayle), Jim (Diane) and Sue (Blaire). She will be tenderly remembered by her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Jane Lovering. A graduate of St. Clement's School in Toronto and U of T, Mary will be remembered for her love of life, family and friends, her piano playing and teaching, as well as her beautiful smile and blue eyes! The family would like to thank Arbour Trails, for their care of Mary during her last few years. A private family service will take place. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019