MARY ELIZABETH (BETTY) HALLMAN Betty Hallman (nee Leiterman) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Briton House Retirement Residence. Predeceased by Jack Hallman, her cherished husband of 50 years, and her brother, Alec, she is mourned by daughters, Elizabeth (John Brooks), Judith (Richard Pearse) and Ginny (Phil Minnaar); grandchildren, Jason, Holly, Tracey, Trevor, Julia, John and Alex; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Sullivan. Betty was born in Barrie Ontario, the much-loved first child of Leonard Leiterman, a WWI veteran and May Ferguson, a British war bride. There were many happy times for Betty growing up on Burton Avenue in Allandale. Her life entered a new, exciting phase when she met Jack Hallman, her future husband. Over the course of their marriage, Betty and Jack built homes in Etobicoke, Meaford, Clarkson and Cape Coral, Florida. Friends and family were the centre of Betty's life. Her calendar was always full with grandchildren sleepovers, dinner parties, shows at the Royal Alex and many adventures to B&Bs across Ontario. She was beloved by all who knew her. From Burton Avenue to Briton House, Betty's humour, friendliness and big heart left an indelible mark. Donations to Unicef Canada, 90 Eglinton Avenue East, Suite 400, Toronto, ON M4P 2Y3 in memory of Betty would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
