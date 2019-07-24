You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY ELIZABETH MAYBANK (née Chase) Mary Elizabeth Maybank in her 96th year, passed peacefully at North York General Hospital on July 19, 2019 with family at her side. Predeceased by her husband, Herb; she leaves son, Doug (Elizabeth); daughter, Joan and her children, Matthew, Brendan, Anna; and great- grandchild, Lucas. Lorne Park Estates was home to Mary and her family for almost 50 years. She loved 'The Park,' and one of her favourite pastimes was walking the shore of Lake Ontario to Rattray Marsh, enjoying the beauty of the natural world. A private family service will be held. In our Mom's memory, please consider a donation to her favoured local charity, TheCompass.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2019
