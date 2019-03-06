MARY ELIZABETH PALMER February 17, 1927 - March 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home, after recently celebrating her 92nd birthday. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 69 years, Frank Palmer and her two children, Nancy (John), and David (Karen). She will be remembered fondly by her four grandchildren, Adam, Leigh, Ethan and Claire. Dear sister to Eileen Schutt. She will also be missed by her extended family and friends. Mary was a long-time member of the Scarborough Golf & Country Club where many friendships were made. Mary was a great cook and caregiver, and lived such a full and healthy life. She will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. Scarborough, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tributes and speeches to take place at 12 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019