MARY ELIZABETH ROBERTS (née Powell) It is with deep sadness that we share with you the news of her passing on March 24th, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her family. Mary will be greatly missed by Jim 'the boy next door', her adoring husband of 65 years, Brian (Tracy) and sons Jamie, Michael and David, Wendy (Allan) and their girls Maddy and Kate, and Bruce (Sara) and sons Evan and Ryan. Also close to her heart are her nephew Michael James (Trudy) and Mattie, her nieces Magda and her children Pasha, Halla and Aelsa, and Jillan and her daughter Elizabeth. Mary attended North Toronto Collegiate where she made many life-long friends, particularly the members of Beta Tau Sigma. After traveling in Europe, she entered the Nursing Program at Women's College Hospital, graduating as an RN and president of her class in 1950. Mary was passionate about her nursing career in its many forms. She was instrumental in developing the Paediatric Slide Library for the Hospital for Sick Children in the days before computers. Her most cherished job was that of wife, mother and devoted grandmother. She always made time to listen to and encourage those around her and made lasting friendships throughout her life. Mary was predeceased by her dear parents, Charles and Violet Powell and her loving sisters Joan Park and Nancy Sadek. We will celebrate Mary's life on March 29th at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation or the Hospital for Sick Children in Mary's name would be appreciated. Arrangements through Morley Bedford. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019