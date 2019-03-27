You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Deer Park
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth ROBERTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Elizabeth ROBERTS Obituary
MARY ELIZABETH ROBERTS (née Powell) It is with deep sadness that we share with you the news of her passing on March 24th, in her 92nd year, surrounded by her family. Mary will be greatly missed by Jim 'the boy next door', her adoring husband of 65 years, Brian (Tracy) and sons Jamie, Michael and David, Wendy (Allan) and their girls Maddy and Kate, and Bruce (Sara) and sons Evan and Ryan. Also close to her heart are her nephew Michael James (Trudy) and Mattie, her nieces Magda and her children Pasha, Halla and Aelsa, and Jillan and her daughter Elizabeth. Mary attended North Toronto Collegiate where she made many life-long friends, particularly the members of Beta Tau Sigma. After traveling in Europe, she entered the Nursing Program at Women's College Hospital, graduating as an RN and president of her class in 1950. Mary was passionate about her nursing career in its many forms. She was instrumental in developing the Paediatric Slide Library for the Hospital for Sick Children in the days before computers. Her most cherished job was that of wife, mother and devoted grandmother. She always made time to listen to and encourage those around her and made lasting friendships throughout her life. Mary was predeceased by her dear parents, Charles and Violet Powell and her loving sisters Joan Park and Nancy Sadek. We will celebrate Mary's life on March 29th at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Deer Park, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation or the Hospital for Sick Children in Mary's name would be appreciated. Arrangements through Morley Bedford.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.