You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Mary Elizabeth RUMBLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ELIZABETH (Bette) RUMBLE On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Rumble, daughter of the late Grace and George Rumble and twin sister of John Rumble passed away peacefully with her brother John by her side. A private burial was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to North Shore Neighbourhood House, 225 - 2nd Street E., North Vancouver, V7L1C4 or Keep Well Society, 600 West Queen Road, North Vancouver, BC, V7N2L3. Bette will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved