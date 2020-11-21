MARY ELIZABETH (Bette) RUMBLE On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Rumble, daughter of the late Grace and George Rumble and twin sister of John Rumble passed away peacefully with her brother John by her side. A private burial was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to North Shore Neighbourhood House, 225 - 2nd Street E., North Vancouver, V7L1C4 or Keep Well Society, 600 West Queen Road, North Vancouver, BC, V7N2L3. Bette will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



