MARY ELLEN MCDONOUGH January 16, 1947 - October 17, 2019 Our beloved Mary Ellen died surrounded by her loving family on October 17, 2019, at Kensington Hospice in Toronto, Ontario. She had, with bravery and dignity, generosity and good humour, lived with multiple myeloma for several years before it took her from us, but not her spirit which will live on with her daughters, Kathryn and Sarah Carpentier, and their husbands respectively, Robert Whillans and Jonathan Popalis; her chosen son, Kris Kaplan and his wife, Kimberly Kaplan; her husband and partner of 47 years, Russell Carpentier; her grandchildren, Samuel, Josephine, Matthew and Hannah; and the many who love her. Mary Ellen was born and grew up in Cooperstown, New York. After completing high school at School of the Holy Child in Rye, N.Y., she attended Columbia University, Barnard College, from which she graduated with a degree in psychology in 1969. She later completed a post-graduate program at the University of Toronto's Institute for Children's Studies in 1977. Children and their families were the central focus of Mary Ellen's life. Whether as mother, wife, aunt, nana, friend, neighbour, counsellor, teacher or colleague, she had a special ability to communicate "I believe in you, I trust in you, I believe you can handle this, You are listened to, You are cared for, You are important to me." Those who know her will tell you this is all true. Mary Ellen taught primary school in Toronto for many years including Downtown Alternative School, Niagara Street Public School and King Edward Public School. Prior to her teaching career Mary Ellen provided counselling to teens in difficult circumstances, supervised child care workers in group homes for children and adolescents, and was a President of the Board of Directors of Interval House, Canada's first centre for abused women and their children. A gathering to celebrate Mary Ellen's life will be held on November 9, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Oakview Terrace Reception Centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Words of remembrance will be at 1:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations to Kensington Hospice in Toronto or Interval House in Toronto in Mary Ellen's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019