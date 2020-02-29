|
MARY FAUQUIER November 13, 1917 - February 21, 2020 After more than 102 years of a passion for healthy living and good nutrition, a love of camping, watching her pennies and a fine sense of humour, Mary Fauquier died on February 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Gilbert, as well as her treasured siblings Nelda MacKenzie, Charles Miles and Audrey Randall. She was a devoted and loving mother to John (Robin McLeod) and Catherine and Beautiful Grandmother to Claire and Stephanie. She had a great relationship with a wide array of wonderful nieces and nephews. Born in Calgary and educated at Edgehill School for Girls in Windsor, NS and Dalhousie University, she then went on to become an RN at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. Mary loved her posse of best friends, "the Potted Mums", who did yoga and played bridge together for decades. She was a skier, curler and a member of the Garden Club of Toronto for many years. Mary was practical, an original recycler, spunky and loved the outdoors. More than anything else, she loved swimming in the ocean. Profound thanks are offered to the exceptional staff of Belmont House where she lived happily for the past 10 years. If desired, donations to the Belmont House Foundation (belmonthouse.com/foundation) in Mary's memory would be appreciated. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, March 11th at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Church-on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road. Mary's cremated remains will be interred next to Gib in Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa in the near future when the flowers bloom again.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020