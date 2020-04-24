You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
1926 - 2020
MARY FRANCES HENDRICK (nee Stothers) April 1, 1926 - April 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother at the age of 94. The only child of Verna Stanley and Carman Stothers, Mary Frances was born in Toronto but spent most of her early childhood in Picton before moving back to Toronto at the age of 12. Mary Frances was an excellent student and was also musical, achieving Grade 10 in piano from the Royal Conservatory. She attended Victoria College at U of T where she was a cheerleader and President of her class. She graduated with the gold medal in Household Science. After graduation, she joined the Staff Training Department at the T. Eaton Company. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith Coleman Hendrick, in 1951. They were married for 63 years and were great models of true love, optimism and gratitude. They were blessed with four children whom she adored. They led active lives, skiing at Craigleith, golfing at Toronto Golf Club and swimming, canoeing and windsurfing at their cottage on Logan Lake. Mary Frances was a dedicated volunteer at Rosedale United Church, the Toronto Symphony Women's Committee and the Garden Club of Toronto. She and Keith were supporters of the arts including the AGO, ballet, symphony and opera. Warm and welcoming, Mary Frances was the ultimate hostess and loved to gather her family and friends for birthdays, celebrations and especially Christmas. She was an avid Monarchist and never missed a Royal Wedding or Jubilee celebration. She felt truly blessed to have the BEST husband and family and many special friends. She will be greatly missed by her children: Peter, Mark (Gloria), Susan (Geoff) and Jane (Todd) and grandchildren: Laura, Alison, Cara and Brian Hendrick, Michael, Tory and Christie Heseltine and Taryn Conrad. The family would like to thank Glenn Camilo and Connie Boston for their loving care and devotion over the last few years and Veronica Nandur and the staff at Belmont House. A celebration of life will be held for Mary Frances as soon as we are able to gather. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
