Mary Frances RICHARDSON
MARY FRANCES RICHARDSON Mary Frances Richardson, retired Brock University Chemistry Professor, of St. Catharines, Ontario, died on September 25, 2020, three weeks after her 79th birthday, following a decade of the relentlessly increasing ravages of dementia. Mary had been a much beloved award-winning teacher, renowned home brewer, and End-to-End Bruce Trail hiker. Mary Frances was predeceased by her brother, Leroy Langdon Richardson of Lexington, KY. She is survived by her brother, Boyd Richardson of Barbourville, KY; also her sister-in-law, Faye (Day) Richardson; her nieces, Sherry (Richardson) Postlewaite (Jay) and Mary Ann Richardson; her nephew, Leroy Langdon (Buddy) Richardson (Stacey); and also two younger generations of great-nephews and great-nieces, all of Lexington, KY. Also left to mourn are old friends, Barbara Buchanan of Burnaby, BC, Doris M. (Skippy) Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA, Mary Jane Miller of St. Catharines, ON, Chris MacNaughton and Marilyn O'Rourke of Grimsby, ON; as well as many former students, colleagues, and countless friends. Mary Frances's obituary will be posted on the website of Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby at www.smithsfh.com. A private funeral has taken place. A Celebration of Life awaits the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Memoriam donations to the Bruce Trail Conservancy would be gratefully appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 28, 2020
An inspiring professor, an admirable teacher, and a fair and just advocate are how I shall remember my former colleague from Brock University. I offer my sincere condolences to Mary Frances' family and friends.
Barry W. K. Joe
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Prof Richardson was very much liked by her students at Brock University. She was also, for a short time, at the same retirement facility as my Mother. She was a bright light in a dull world.
Wayne Cloughton
Student
