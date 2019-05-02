|
MARY FUJIMAGARI 1929 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Markham Stouffville Hospital on April 30, 2019 in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late Yosh Fujimagari. Beloved mother of John and proud Grandmother of Joshua, Mariah and Ryan. She had a zest for life and love for her family and friends that was limitless. Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street Markham North, Markham on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 12-1 p.m. with Funeral Service taking place on Saturday, in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019