MARY GARDNER BEEMAN (née Whelen) August 27, 1917 - September 2, 2019 Mary Beeman passed away peacefully, in Ottawa, after a long and fulfilling life. She was predeceased by her husband, Colonel (Ret'd) John Stanley "Jack" Beeman; her parents, Major (Ret'd) Otis Goodwin Whelen and Bessie Gardner; and her nephew, James Robert Lindsay. Mary will be missed by her sister, Anne Lindsay (Doug) of Red Deer; her nephews, Graham Lindsay (Terry) of Kingston and Michael Lindsay (Purnima) of Red Deer; her longtime friend, Mike Cano; and all the members of their families. Born and raised in Ottawa, Mary was a graduate of Lisgar Collegiate Institute. In 1939, she married Jack, then a Captain in the Royal Canadian Engineers. Post-war, Mary always accompanied Jack as he continued his Army service in many different locations, including: Calgary, Edmonton, Whitehorse, Ottawa, New Delhi, and Saint John's. Upon their return to Ottawa and Jack's retirement from the armed forces they resided on Fairbanks Avenue and, later, on Queen Elizabeth Driveway. In 2005, after Jack's passing, Mary moved into a retirement residence where she remained active and involved in the resident's community and the neighbourhood. She enjoyed walking, playing bridge, and cultivating flowers, maintaining a thriving collection of orchids. Mary was a thoroughly delightful lady, full of grace and determination. Her positive outlook and love for life were an inspiration to family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. After a private funeral she will be interred beside Jack in Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory made to Hospice Care Ottawa or the CNIB Foundation would be most appreciated by her family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019