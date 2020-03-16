You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY GAY SPEIRS (née Hampson) Daughter of the late Harold Ralph and Geraldine Mary Hampson (née Smith), sister of Christopher (Joan) and the late Harold Anthony, loving mother of Malcolm (Jill) and Sally, Granny to Andrew, and aunt of 9 nieces and nephews, died peacefully on March 9, 2020 in her 86th year. A nurse by training, she had a life-long desire to look after people, which she did with compassion and good humour. A proud Canadian she was involved with both Quebec Referendums. She shared an enthusiasm for music, books, and the life sportif. She was fiercely independent. We'd like to thank her friends, Edna Jonas, Worn Doorstep, the CLSC for helping her stay at home so long. There'll be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Chez Doris.
