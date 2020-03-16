|
MARY GAY SPEIRS (née Hampson) Daughter of the late Harold Ralph and Geraldine Mary Hampson (née Smith), sister of Christopher (Joan) and the late Harold Anthony, loving mother of Malcolm (Jill) and Sally, Granny to Andrew, and aunt of 9 nieces and nephews, died peacefully on March 9, 2020 in her 86th year. A nurse by training, she had a life-long desire to look after people, which she did with compassion and good humour. A proud Canadian she was involved with both Quebec Referendums. She shared an enthusiasm for music, books, and the life sportif. She was fiercely independent. We'd like to thank her friends, Edna Jonas, Worn Doorstep, the CLSC for helping her stay at home so long. There'll be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Chez Doris.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020