Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY GUDJURGIS (nee Raciunas) December 13, 1919 - June 23, 2019 It is with sorrow in our hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law in Calgary, Alberta in her 99th year, six months short of her 100th birthday. She had just planted her quota of tomatoes and flowers for the summer. Mary was born in Gelgaudiskis, Lithuania to Konstantinas and Agota Raciunas. She was the eldest in a farming family of five children. She shared memories of being young and enjoying the beauty of summer - fresh cut hay, and the sound of nightingales and buzzing bees. Mom often reflected on the opportunities that her parents gave her. She was the only one in her family to receive a formal education. Her high school and university years were joyful. Along with studies, there were concerts, operas, picnics, religious events, dances, and suitors, one of whom was our father, Paul Gudjurgis. He was studying veterinary medicine, and she was studying dentistry. In 1944, she graduated, married Paul, and the decision was made to leave their families and homeland to escape the uncertainties of war. After living in a refugee camp in Spakenburg, Germany for five years, they had the opportunity to immigrate to Canada with their children Paul Jr. and Lydia. Around the time that they set sail for Canada, Mary's family was deported to Siberia. They arrived in Boyle, Alberta to work as farm hands. Not long after, they moved to Athabasca where Paul worked as the district veterinarian. It is here that Ruth was born. They worked very hard to establish themselves, build their lives in Canada, and raise their children. Mary was a full-time mother, who was comfortable practicing her dentistry skills on her children. Mom has fond remembrances of a simple life raising their children in rural Alberta - no locks on the doors, no running water, picking berries by the river, and a kind community which welcomed them. Dinah was born in Edmonton, where the family moved in 1953. Mary lived there until 2008. The family enjoyed being part of a tightly knit Lithuanian community, including many fellow refugees who became "family." Over the years, Mary's passions were music and gardening. She was a classical music devotee, and a regular attendee of opera and symphony. She was also a folkie, enjoying Joan Baez, Ian and Sylvia, and Peter, Paul, and Mary. Her agricultural roots showed in her large vegetable garden and beautiful flowerpots. Her tomato plants were her babies. Mom was an excellent cook and talented hostess. She made wonderful Lithuanian food, amazing tortes, and made a great barbeque roast. Mom was elegant, stylish, and loved fashion, especially hats and gloves. She loved to read, enjoyed the newspaper, and kept up to date on world events and politics. She travelled to Ontario, Greece, Turkey, Hawaii, Chicago, New York, San Diego, and Victoria, and made two memorable trips to her homeland, which gave her the opportunity to finally see family she had not seen in decades. But it was the frequent trips to the Rockies with her family that fed her soul. She loved being in nature. Mary's kids always came first. Mom sacrificed much to provide us with a happy home, including her dentistry career. Our dad passed away in 1980, leaving mom alone to then care for her beloved daughter, Lydia, whose battle with schizophrenia left a hole in mom's heart that never healed. Mary was Lydia's rock after her diagnosis and up until her passing in 2002. We still mourn Lydia's passing. When grandsons, Paul and Tom, came into her life, she relished her role as grandmother. She gave them unconditional love, which then came back to her. Our parents treasured the opportunities provided to them by Canada. They were proud Canadians, but always held Lithuania close to their hearts. Having lived a long life, Mary was able to reflect on and appreciate her many blessings. Mary was feisty, funny, and brave. She was kind, grateful, humble, and strong. She was smart, but more importantly, she was wise. She loved April Fool's Day. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She leaves behind her son, Paul (Mona); daughters, Ruth (Carl) and Dinah (Jim); grandsons, Paul and Tom; and former son-in-law, Pat Reid. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Paul Gudjurgis in 1980; and daughter, Lydia in 2002. We want to thank the staff of Care West Garrison Green for their care, kindness, and support, which she greatly appreciated. We extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Louie, and Dr. Brian Geremia who was compassionate and caring to mom. A Funeral Mass has taken place and Mary was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Edmonton. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to a charity of your choice. Thank-you Mom. Love you lotsa.