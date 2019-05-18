MARY HELEN SPICER Died in Ottawa on May 11, 2019, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Erik. Survived by daughter Erika Scott (Andrew) of Vancouver, B.C.; son John (Patricia Trott) of Toronto, Ont.; her beloved granddaughters Elizabeth (Andrew Womack), Katherine (Bradley Boehringer) and Caroline Scott, and Gabriella Spicer; and great-grandson Ellis Boehringer. Predeceased by her dear brother Dr. Arthur Blair. Born February 16, 1923 in Perth, Ontario to the late Emma Grace (née Moore) and Dr. William G. Blair. Helen graduated from Queen's University and the University of Toronto Library School. In addition to raising two children at home, Helen enjoyed a long career as a professional librarian, retiring from the Ottawa Public Library. Her first job with the Middlesex County Library Co-operative required - in addition to regular library duties and writing and presenting book talks for radio - driving a car pulling a cabin book trailer (later a bookmobile). Not having a driver's license, she fibbed a bit during the interview, but managed to get one just before starting work. Helen was a long-time active member of University Women's Club of Ottawa. Erik and Helen enjoyed a very busy calendar of social, official and diplomatic functions, and over the years made many friends across Canada and around the world. She was a fan of mystery books, film, and television, and a life-long follower of Canadian politics. Special thanks to the dedicated staff of The Courtyards on Eagleson, The Lord Lansdowne, and Home Instead Senior Care. Service to be held at Pinecrest Remembrance Chapel, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 21st at 2 p.m. Condolences at www.colefuneralservices.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019