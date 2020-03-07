|
MARY HELLEINER (Burbidge) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years Chris, she will be dearly missed by her two daughters Edie Fisher (Bruce Fisher) and Dr. Margaret Bennett, as well as grandchildren Christina and Jennifer Fisher, Erika and Christopher Bennett, and great-grandchildren Felicity Tittlemier Fisher and Frederick Bennett Johnstone. Graduate of Havergal College (1951), University of Toronto ( BA 1955), and Dalhousie University (LlB 1975), Mary was a native of Toronto, though most of her married life was spent in Halifax. Mary's interests were varied. She was employed by the Nova Scotia Barrister's Society as Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Law Foundation during its early years. She found her work there interesting and rewarding. Mary joined Chris in his interest in music and was a founding member of the Early Music Group Mercredi. She also had a great interest in the natural world: perhaps her proudest achievements were to be found in the remarkable garden that she cultivated with her husband Chris. Many thanks to the staff at Parkland at the Gardens, and to the lovely caregivers from Home Instead, who made her last weeks much easier and were always so kind.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020