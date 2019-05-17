|
|
MARY HENRY 'Mickey' Mickey died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Huronview in Clinton. She was born in Goderich on July 31, 1918. Survived by son Michael (Janet), granddaughter Kristine Henry (Reg), great-grandchildren Emily, Jacob and Noah Geyer and daughter-in-law Joan Goddard. Predeceased by her husband John "Jack" 1993, her son Peter 2009 and granddaughter Kathy 1991. Friends will be received on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. George's Anglican Church (87 North Street, Goderich) from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated tothe Society of St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice. You are invited to sign Mickey's online book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 17 to May 21, 2019