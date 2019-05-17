You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCallum & Palla - GODERICH
11 CAMBRIA ROAD NORTH
Goderich, ON N7A 2G5
(519) 524-7345
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George's Anglican Church
87 North Street
Goderich, ON
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George's Anglican Church
87 North Street
Goderich, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HENRY


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary HENRY Obituary
MARY HENRY 'Mickey' Mickey died peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Huronview in Clinton. She was born in Goderich on July 31, 1918. Survived by son Michael (Janet), granddaughter Kristine Henry (Reg), great-grandchildren Emily, Jacob and Noah Geyer and daughter-in-law Joan Goddard. Predeceased by her husband John "Jack" 1993, her son Peter 2009 and granddaughter Kathy 1991. Friends will be received on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. George's Anglican Church (87 North Street, Goderich) from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated tothe Society of St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice. You are invited to sign Mickey's online book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 17 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now