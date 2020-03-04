|
MARY INNIS CATES September 5, 1927 - February 14, 2020 Mary Innis Cates, eldest daughter of Canadian scholar Harold Adams Innis and author Mary Quayle Innis, passed away in San Diego, California on February 14th. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her sister, noted zoologist Anne Dagg; brother, Hugh Innis; children, Bruce, Kip, Ellan, and Sally; and six grandchildren. A memorial for her has been set up at everloved.com/life-of/mary- cates/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020