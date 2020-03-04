You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY INNIS CATES September 5, 1927 - February 14, 2020 Mary Innis Cates, eldest daughter of Canadian scholar Harold Adams Innis and author Mary Quayle Innis, passed away in San Diego, California on February 14th. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her sister, noted zoologist Anne Dagg; brother, Hugh Innis; children, Bruce, Kip, Ellan, and Sally; and six grandchildren. A memorial for her has been set up at everloved.com/life-of/mary- cates/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
