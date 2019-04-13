Resources More Obituaries for Mary CARSWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Irene CARSWELL

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY IRENE CARSWELL (nee Smart) September 24, 1925 - April 4, 2019 Irene passed away peacefully in Collingwood on April 4, 2019. She was in her 94th year and enjoyed an amazing adventure through life. Irene was born in Collingwood, lived her life in Collingwood and died in Collingwood. She had deep roots within the town and was involved in so many ways within the town. Irene graduated from the University of Toronto and it was here where she meet her future husband Bill Carswell. They built a life and family together. Bill Carswell predeceased Irene in 2006. After graduating, Irene started teaching in Oakville but soon moved back to Collingwood where she spent a career teaching at Collingwood Collegiate Institute. She had a positive impact on many students that is remembered and appreciated to this day. Irene had two children. Anne (Chris) from England and John (Nathalie) from Collingwood. She was fortunate to have four granddaughters. Jennifer and Hannah from England and Alexandra and Lindsey from Collingwood. Irene was extremely proud of her four granddaughters and always encouraged them on whatever they were doing. She even had one great grandchild Austin. A family cottage in Southampton, Ontario was a family gathering place every summer where all generations enjoyed many memorable summers and for an opportunity for the granddaughters to understand their Canadian and family heritage. Irene has a surviving sister Helen Hayman from London, Ontario. Irene remained very close to her sister Helen and they enjoyed many trips and family get togethers through their entire life. A very special sister indeed. Irene had many friends and everyone characterizes Irene as a true lady, smart, fun and a great person to be around. In many ways she was ahead of her time. She will be missed and remembered by many. The last few years were not perfect but she always greeted everyone with a smile and a laugh. The staff at Bay Haven Nursing home must be recognized for their truly remarkable and outstanding care. A celebration of her life will be held sometime this summer in Collingwood. If so wished, a donation to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation (cgmh.on.ca) would be appropriate.Friends may visit Mrs. Carswell's Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes. com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries