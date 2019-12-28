You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MARY ISABEL ABBOTT Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Isabel (Motton), in her 89th year, beloved wife of Richard 'Dick' Abbott. Loving mother of Cathy, Tom (Lucy), Alex (Rachelle), Warren, Ashley (Colin), Alison (Gary) and predeceased by David. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Anthony, David, Sharif, Ehren, Summer, and Liam. Respecting Isabel's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be held in the Cliffside Hall of Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477 on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. Donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston or the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated by the family. www.RodAbramsFuneral Home.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
