MARY ISABEL ARCHER 'Marybelle' (née Purcell) June 18, 1936 - August 23, 2019 Passed peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital with her loving husband, daughter and son by her side. Marybelle was a champion of women's equality, social and personal responsibility, and making the most of one's opportunities in life. Originally from Alberta, where she attended high school with Tommy Chong, she moved to Hamilton in 1960 to marry Dr. Norman Archer, then a Ph.D. student and now a Professor Emeritus at McMaster University. Became a full-time mother in 1962, moving with her family in 1966 to New Jersey and then California, before returning to Canada in 1975 to resume her teaching career at Ancaster and then Parkside High School in Dundas, Ontario. She was a volunteer and an advocate for the less fortunate throughout her life, and an original "women's libber" in the 1960's. An excellent chef and a strong and determined teacher, she was a powerful source of wisdom and inspiration for everyone whose lives she touched. She loved to travel and make friends around the world, and carried on with social groups and activities before and after her retirement in the early 2000's. She particularly loved reading; she could not pass a library without stopping to become a member, and was an active member of four book clubs at the time of her passing. We will forever miss her spirit, optimism, laughter, advice, and insights about life. Survived by her loving husband Norm, daughter Jill (Chris) Koehler, and son Dave (Gwenaele), along with four grandchildren Claire, Chevonne, Keith and Grace, as well as five step-grandchildren Megan, Jordan, Keenan, Kelly, and Dyllon, and two step-great-grandchildren, Mason and Brooke. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Hamilton General Hospital for their commitment, care, and support. A celebration of Marybelle's life will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm (a few words at 2:00) at The University Club of McMaster, Alumni Memorial Hall, 1280 Main St. W., Hamilton, ON L8S 4K1; light snacks and drinks will be served. Anyone wishing to make a donation (no flowers, thanks!) to the Marybelle and Norm Archer Foundation, whose goal is to help fund the education of students preparing for careers in developing healthcare innovations that support individual health self-management - and/or simply share a funny story or photo involving her - may do so at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Marybelle-Norm-Archer-Foundation Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019