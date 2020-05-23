|
MARY ISABEL FLEMING (née Macpherson) Mary died peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the Collingwood Hospital after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill. Mary will be missed by her children, Scott Fleming (Johanne Villeneuve), Ian Fleming (Joan Riley) and Heather Mackay (Doug) and by her loving grandchildren Andrew Fleming, Scott (Jen) and Kelly (Paul Drake) Fleming and Sandy (Sana Ebrahimi), Rob and Tim (Sarah Kreher). Mary was a proud member of the Macpherson clan that included her siblings, Bruce Macpherson, Joan Crawford, Jean Hill, Ada Macdonald Morris and many nieces and nephews. Mary lived a very full and very active life. She was always involved in sports and community activities. She attended the University of Toronto and played on the Varsity Blues women's hockey team. She started curling in 1952 and in 1966, her curling rink from Unionville Curling Club won the World Curling Trophy in Glasgow, Scotland. Mary was a proud member of the Thornhill Golf and Country Club and the Collingwood Curling Club. She was devoted to the sport, mentoring new curlers and advocating for the sport. She continued to skip her rink until March 10, 2020. This year, she took part in the annual SLICCS bonspiel in Montebello, Quebec and was an honoured member of this organization. Mary and Bill were members of Thornhill Golf and Country Club where Mary served as the Ladies Golf Captain and President. When they moved to Collingwood, they enjoyed many rounds of golf at the Blue Mountain Golf Club. Mary was a member of the Canadian Senior Women's Golf Association for 27 years and served as the association's president in 2005-2006. Mary and Bill also loved to ski. They were members of Georgian Peaks Ski Club and spent many years at their beloved ski cabin with the family. Mary and Bill enjoyed annual ski trips around the world with friends and family. "Hurricane Mary" as she was known at the Collingwood Curling club was full of energy. She pursued her many interests with passion, perseverance and commitment. She encouraged those around her to be their best and was supportive of everyone. Her most redeeming qualities were that she never complained and was always thoughtful of others. She would say from time to time" Make sure that your words are sweet because tomorrow, you might have to eat them." She lived by those words which endeared her to her family and friends as she always had good things to say about everyone. The family would like to thank all of Mary's friends and caregivers in Collingwood who have helped her navigate the last few years of her life. She was determined to continue all of her activities and their assistance with this very "never give up" person was much appreciated. We would like to especially thank Barbara Brown who was a lifesaver for the family. A family memorial service will take place when we are able to gather once again. Donations may be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Friends may visit Mary's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020