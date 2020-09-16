You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Mary Isabel JAMES
MARY ISABEL JAMES May 6, 1925 - September 13, 2020 On September 13, 2020 Mary Isabel James passed in the same way that she lived, on her own terms. Born in Winnipeg, 'Manitoba Mary' was a small but mighty woman who leaves behind a lasting legacy imprinted on her loved ones. An only child, family and close friendships were the centre of everything for Mary, who was exceptionally proud of her children and grandchildren. She created a unique relationship with every one of her family members and friends and took a distinct interest in their individual passions. Mary was interesting because she was interested; in ideas, in people, in world events, in sports and in the arts. She could not only converse but could also offer an informed opinion on just about any topic - and she offered an opinion freely. As someone who hated 'old people', her family would tease her and ask when she was going to start categorizing herself as 'old'. The answer, in fact, was never and Mary was the very definition of youth as a state of mind rather than an age. Mary stayed young by keeping up with the incredible changes she saw over her 95 years (her iPad was always close at hand), through a voracious appetite for reading and lifelong learning, by exercising daily and by forging friendships with people who could keep up with her, regardless of their age. She was fiercely independent and loved the fact that she lived on her own in a condo that was in the middle of the downtown action right up until July of this year. She has been reunited with her loving husband Murray, her cherished granddaughter Sarah, her parents and many wonderful friends who predeceased her. Her story will be remembered and shared by her family; children Kathleen (Tom) Wright, Helen (Bernie) Richard, Paul (Joan) James and her grandchildren Laura (James) Chalmers, Jennifer (Daniel Kibblesmith) Wright and Carole Richard. While we grieve her loss, we celebrate a life very well lived. A family service will be held at a later date when travel restrictions are eased. Donations in her name would be gratefully accepted by The Cathedral Church of St James where Mary passionately supported the creation of its Archives Museum https://cutt.ly/ffPcuWh Of the lessons and values Mary passed onto us may we leave you with just a few; Education is something no one can take from you, stay curious, good fortune is yours alone to make - do not expect anyone else to create it for you and always, look on the bright side, dear.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
