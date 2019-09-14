|
|
MARY JACQUELINE BRISBY (née Hume) Jackie Brisby passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Jackie grew up in Vancouver, BC where she attended the University of British Columbia and studied life sciences. She later married James Brisby and moved to Toronto. She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn and Phil, her husband, Jim, her brother Philip and her sister Mary Bea. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Sally Elliott and Susan, sisters Nancy and Jane (Don), brother Tony (Ruth), the McCarles families, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend, John Bark. Jackie loved nature, reading, playing bridge, flower arranging and tennis and especially enjoyed spending time with her friends. She also volunteered with a number of charitable organizations, her favorite of which was mentoring teens with personal and family challenges. Jackie would want to thank her friends and the staff at the Balmoral Club for their kindness, care and compassion. A private ceremony was held to honour Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Covenant House of Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019