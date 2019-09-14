You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BRISBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jacqueline BRISBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jacqueline BRISBY Obituary
MARY JACQUELINE BRISBY (née Hume) Jackie Brisby passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Jackie grew up in Vancouver, BC where she attended the University of British Columbia and studied life sciences. She later married James Brisby and moved to Toronto. She was predeceased by her parents, Evelyn and Phil, her husband, Jim, her brother Philip and her sister Mary Bea. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Sally Elliott and Susan, sisters Nancy and Jane (Don), brother Tony (Ruth), the McCarles families, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friend, John Bark. Jackie loved nature, reading, playing bridge, flower arranging and tennis and especially enjoyed spending time with her friends. She also volunteered with a number of charitable organizations, her favorite of which was mentoring teens with personal and family challenges. Jackie would want to thank her friends and the staff at the Balmoral Club for their kindness, care and compassion. A private ceremony was held to honour Jackie's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Covenant House of Canada. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now