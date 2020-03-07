|
MARY JANET KNOWLTON (nee Jarvis) January 6, 1935 - March 4, 2020 Mary Janet died with grace at the Chinook Hospice in Calgary. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Knowlton for 61 years. Born in London, Ontario to Harry and Alice Jarvis and she received her RN from St. Joseph's hospital in that city. She is survived by Gerald and their five daughters, Mary Catherine (Stephen) O'Gorman Calgary, Barbara Knowlton (Avy Dolgoy) Nova Scotia, Kelly Knowlton (Malcolm MacLeod) Toronto, Nancy Knowlton (Pascal Méan) Switzerland residing in Calgary and Jean Anderson Vancouver. Mary Janet was blessed to have a large family and shared her love with 15 grandchildren (Claire, Erica, Liam, Alexander, Spencer, Eve, Emily, Jeffrey, Courtney, Liam, Harrison, Sébastien, Etienne, Jarvis and Jack) and two great-grandchildren (Audrey and George). She was meaningfully engaged in all of their lives. She is also survived by her sister Ann Pearson (Paul) Torrance California. Mary Janet enjoyed many family events. Most recently the entire family gathered to joyfully celebrate Christmas and her 85th birthday. MJ loved many Christmases celebrated in Maui as well as cruises taken to commemorate special events. These memories will be cherished by all. Funeral service will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial) 5008 Elbow Drive SW on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. A private burial service will be held. The family are grateful for the kind care Mary Janet received at the Chinook Hospice. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020