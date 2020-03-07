You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Home - Calgary
5008 ELBOW DR. S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
(403) 243-8200

Mary Janet KNOWLTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Janet KNOWLTON Obituary
MARY JANET KNOWLTON (nee Jarvis) January 6, 1935 - March 4, 2020 Mary Janet died with grace at the Chinook Hospice in Calgary. She was the beloved wife of Gerald Knowlton for 61 years. Born in London, Ontario to Harry and Alice Jarvis and she received her RN from St. Joseph's hospital in that city. She is survived by Gerald and their five daughters, Mary Catherine (Stephen) O'Gorman Calgary, Barbara Knowlton (Avy Dolgoy) Nova Scotia, Kelly Knowlton (Malcolm MacLeod) Toronto, Nancy Knowlton (Pascal Méan) Switzerland residing in Calgary and Jean Anderson Vancouver. Mary Janet was blessed to have a large family and shared her love with 15 grandchildren (Claire, Erica, Liam, Alexander, Spencer, Eve, Emily, Jeffrey, Courtney, Liam, Harrison, Sébastien, Etienne, Jarvis and Jack) and two great-grandchildren (Audrey and George). She was meaningfully engaged in all of their lives. She is also survived by her sister Ann Pearson (Paul) Torrance California. Mary Janet enjoyed many family events. Most recently the entire family gathered to joyfully celebrate Christmas and her 85th birthday. MJ loved many Christmases celebrated in Maui as well as cruises taken to commemorate special events. These memories will be cherished by all. Funeral service will be held at McInnis & Holloway (Park Memorial) 5008 Elbow Drive SW on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. A private burial service will be held. The family are grateful for the kind care Mary Janet received at the Chinook Hospice. Flowers gratefully declined.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -