MARY JEAN MacLACHLAN August 20 1958 - June 13, 2020 Mary passed away at home in Vancouver, B.C. Predeceased by her partner Kent; father David, brothers Campbell and Graham. Mary is lovingly missed by her mother Jean; Diane (Christine); Carolyn (Peter); Kathy (Mike); Ashley, David, Mandy and Cailey. She is held dear and fondly remembered by her many extended family members and friends. Our Mary was a vibrant, loving, kind and gentle soul. We will always remember her creativity in art, music, poetry, choreography and her physicality in tennis, canoeing and swimming. Mary found comfort in her spirituality. A quiet small family gathering will be held privately to honour Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Windchimes Rain City Housing, Vancouver. A Book of Memories will be available for condolences and memoires on the Burquitlam Funeral Home webpage at: www.burquitlamfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
