MARY JENNIFER LANG July 13, 1950 - February 13, 2019 Our wonderful, effervescent Jenny passed away gently in the early morning on February 13, 2019 in Kelowna, BC with her loving children by her side. Predeceased by her parents Helen and Howard Lang and by her brother David Lang. Jenny was the proud mother of James Ward, Barbara Ward- Rolfe (Mike), Christine Ward (Pat) and grandmother to Bradley and Kyle Rolfe. She will be deeply missed by her brothers, Chris Lang (Joanne), Michael Lang (Lisa); her sister, Martha Finkelstein (David); her sister-in-law, Anne Lang Simpson; her former husband, Charles Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jenny was a free spirit, kind, witty, talented and exceptionally outgoing. Courageous and strong, Jenny would just pick up and keep going no matter the difficulties she faced with a cheerful smile. She made the world a happier place. Born in Burlington, ON, but growing up in Montreal, Jenny moved to Halifax early in her marriage then back to Montreal where she kept busy raising her three children. She later moved to Calgary where her daughter Barbara was located then to Vancouver to be with James and Christine, then finally to Kelowna, BC. At Jenny's request, her ashes will be scattered at the base of a towering pine tree at her absolute favourite summer place, our childhood cottage on a Lake Joe island. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at the Club Atwater, 3505 Atwater Avenue, Montreal on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. We kindly ask that anyone who attends wear bright colours in loving memory of her vibrant appreciation of life. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019