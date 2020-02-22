|
MARY KATHERINE BANKS (nee McRae) February 2, 1938 - December 10, 2019 It is with sadness that the family of Mary Banks announces her passing on December 10, 2019. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her son, Ian (Lise de Moissac) Banks; daughter, Catherine (Salman) Wakil; grandchildren, Rae, Erik and Zain; niece, Jennifer Shiels and nephew, Cameron McRae. Mary was born in Revelstoke, BC and raised in Smithers and Nelson, BC. She was much loved by her parents, Ken and Ruby McRae, her grandmother 'Bobby' and younger brother Kenny. She attended the University of British Columbia where she graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts. She married Anthony "Tony" Banks in Nelson on September 12, 1959. They were happily married for 52 years before Tony's passing in 2012. Tony and Mary lived in Noranda, Vancouver, Kimberley and Toronto before settling in Saskatoon in 1968. They loved Saskatoon and especially the river of which they had a panoramic view from their condominium. Mary was a high school English teacher and taught at Mount Royal Collegiate from 1977-1984 and then moved to Marion Graham Collegiate. Catherine was grateful for all the times that Mary proof read her essays. Mary was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 30. It is a painful and debilitating disease which gradually took her strength and mobility. Mary chose to ignore this and lived a life full of gaiety and laughter. She was a role model for gracious living. Mary and Tony enjoyed travelling and were also supporters of the Persephone Theatre and the Saskatoon Community Foundation. Mary was a "foodie." She enjoyed her meals and it was all about the presentation! Mary enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their lives. A social butterfly, Mary had an extraordinary number of friends, all very dear to her. She was a founding member of the Friday Afternoon Wine Club. Mary was an avid reader, liked to keep up on current events and politics and enjoyed her mocha frappucinos! The family gratefully declines flowers. Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Mary and Tony Banks Family Fund at the Saskatoon Community Foundation (101-308 4th Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7, 306-665-1766) A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Saskatoon Club (417 - 21st Street East Saskatoon) Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of Saskatoon Funeral Home (306) 244-5577.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020