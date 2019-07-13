MARY KATHLEEN HUMMELEN In the evening of June 30, 2019, Mary Kathleen Hummelen (Copeland) passed to be with God. She joins her husband, Remmelt, and together they will continue to watch over their treasured son, Brendan (Christine Hansen). Kathleen is also the daughter of Aubrey and Hazel Copeland, now deceased, and sister of Muriel (Bill Boryk). Kathleen was devoted to her family and friends world- wide, and was a loving, caring connector of people, creating community wherever she went. Her concerns were for social justice, respect, equality, honesty, and she lived her values with passion, courage and a great sense of humour. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Kathleen's Life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Friends' House, 60 Lowther Ave., Toronto, Ontario, at 1:30-4:30 p.m. If you wish to make a charitable donation in her memory, the Princess Margaret Cancer Research Centre, the Princess Margaret Hospital, or the Red Cross would use it well. 'Death is not extinguishing the light; It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.' - Tagore Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019