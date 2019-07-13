You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Friends' House
60 Lowther Ave
Toronto, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HUMMELEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kathleen HUMMELEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kathleen HUMMELEN Obituary
MARY KATHLEEN HUMMELEN In the evening of June 30, 2019, Mary Kathleen Hummelen (Copeland) passed to be with God. She joins her husband, Remmelt, and together they will continue to watch over their treasured son, Brendan (Christine Hansen). Kathleen is also the daughter of Aubrey and Hazel Copeland, now deceased, and sister of Muriel (Bill Boryk). Kathleen was devoted to her family and friends world- wide, and was a loving, caring connector of people, creating community wherever she went. Her concerns were for social justice, respect, equality, honesty, and she lived her values with passion, courage and a great sense of humour. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Kathleen's Life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Friends' House, 60 Lowther Ave., Toronto, Ontario, at 1:30-4:30 p.m. If you wish to make a charitable donation in her memory, the Princess Margaret Cancer Research Centre, the Princess Margaret Hospital, or the Red Cross would use it well. 'Death is not extinguishing the light; It is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.' - Tagore
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.