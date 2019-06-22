Resources More Obituaries for Mary SIMPSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Kincaid SIMPSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY KINCAID SIMPSON (nee Haldenby) Died peacefully in Toronto on Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald H. Simpson; she is survived by her adored sons, John (Maria), Bob (Patty) and Don (Gail). She was a doting Nanny to Cole, Taylor, Trevor and Alexandra. Predeceased also by her brother, Douglas C. Haldenby. Born and raised in Toronto she was the daughter of Eric Wilson Haldenby, CBE, MC, CD, FRAIC and Shirley Margaret, nee Hamilton. Like her mother before her, she attended Havergal College. Idyllic summers were spent with her family at their cottage on Rice Lake. In 1949 she married her 'Donny,' a WWII veteran and mechanical engineer with Imperial Oil. In 1959, they settled in Sarnia, Ontario where aside from raising her sons, Mary was a passionate volunteer, giving her time to a diverse number of organizations including The Girls Guides of Canada, IODE Canada and the New Hope School. She eventually enrolled at Western University to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. Juggling the role of mother and full-time student she graduated with a BA in Fine Arts and a Bachelor of Education. She first taught at Sarnia Northern Collegiate. In the late 1970s with their sons grown, Mary and Donny moved back to Toronto where she became a beloved art teacher at Branksome Hall. She influenced a generation of girls with her knowledge and passion for art, retiring in 1990. Mary had a large circle of friends and a great flair for entertaining, often in the beautiful garden she designed herself or at their weekend house in Collingwood. A longtime member of The Toronto Garden Club, horticulture was another one of her many interests. Also a very skilled photographer, she captured stunning images of their trips abroad. Both intrepid travellers, Mary and Donny toured the world after retirement, visiting every continent except the Antarctic. Despite all she accomplished, like her husband she considered her greatest success to be her children. She was immensely proud of them and all they'd achieved. Although sadly robbed of her sunny personality by Alzheimer's late in her life, she will forever be remembered by her family and friends for her quick wit, ready smile and gracious hospitality. We miss you. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries