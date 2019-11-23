|
MARY LIVINGSTON LILL (née Edgar) Mary Lill sadly passed away in her 96th year at her home in Calgary, AB on November 18, 2019. Born in Toronto June 12, 1924 Mary grew up the youngest in a bustling household with five siblings, Agnes, Allan, Janette, Andrew and James. She excelled at music and Scottish highland dancing winning many awards. She married the love of her life, Robert G. Lill in 1946 in Toronto, and joined him in Bogota, Columbia where Bob was working in the oil and gas business. There they made life-long friends, and welcomed their daughter Marilyn. Bob and Mary moved back to Canada in 1950, settled in Calgary where John and David were born, followed by Steven, born in Regina. Mary created a wonderful home life for her family. She was a masterful organizer of busy schedules for her children, encouraged camping trips, ski holidays, and a multitude of other activities. Mary was a good golfer, championed five and ten-pin bowling, and was a keen walker well into her 90s. She created exquisite handicrafts, had a great ear for music, could play any keyboard instrument, and read avidly. In retirement, Mary and Bob were keen golfers - in summers playing at the Calgary Golf and Country Club and winters in Rio Verde, AZ where Mary was very active in the community and made many friends. After Bob's passing in 2007 Mary moved into The Grandview in Calgary. She enjoyed her condo community, great views of the city and brisk walks along the Elbow River. She never forgot a birthday with family and friends around the world often receiving her singing telegrams. Mary had the magical touch of connecting with people and family members of all ages, including her nieces and nephews. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and often remarked that she couldn't believe she had 14 great-grandchildren! Always articulate and present, proudly independent to the end, Mary lived life on her own terms. She was a woman of elegance and kindness. Mary was the true, loving matriarch of her extended family and we will miss her dearly. She leaves her legacy in her beloved children: Marilyn Hendrickson (Len), John (Phyllis), David (Colleen), Steven (Esther); cherished grandchildren Rob (Michelle), Christie (Cory), Tom (Kristy), Mary-Catherine, James (Jen), Marilyn (Conrad), Geoff, Caroline (Steve), Brady (Jiwon) and Matthew; and darling great-grandchildren Evie, Annie, Reid, Ellie, Esmae, Finnlea, Grace, Kal, Riley, Elizabeth, Conrad, Henry, Charles, and Oliver. The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Szabo and his staff for their attention, care and help these past years. In accordance with Mary's wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of Mary's life is to be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Calgary Public Library www.calgarylibrary.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019