R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church
3220 Bayview Avenue
MARY LORETTA CAIRNS (née Munro) Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald William Cairns (2017). Beloved sister of Dorothy Ormesher and Tom Munro. Loving Mom of Ron, Martin (Allison), Jeffrey (Christine), Anne-Marie Cassidy (Simon), Derek (Vanda), David (Gloria). Adoring Nana to Hayley, Ryan (Jackie), Mitchell, Michael, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Laura, Megan, Ethan, Alexzandra, Keira. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding south of Steeles). Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue (north of Finch, west side). Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hill House Hospice (www.hillhousehospice.com) would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019
