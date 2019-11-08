You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mary Louisa BEATTIE Obituary
MARY LOUISA BEATTIE, CAIB Peacefully, on Monday November 4 2019, age 65, in Markham, ON, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by parents, Elizabeth (Beth) Agnes Mary (nee Tremayne) and Allan Leslie Beattie. Greatly mourned by husband, Tony D'Ambrosio; children, Heather and Mark Plath; and sisters, Elizabeth (James Greenshields), Barbara (Frank Aiello) and Leslie (David Prescott). Ex-wife of Harold Plath. Beloved aunt to Daniel (Emily), Victoria (Mario LaValle) and William Aiello, and Ian and Eric Prescott. Devoted step- mother to Daniel D'Ambrosio (Kimberly), Sarah D'Ambrosio (Christopher Bekiaris), and Nicole Beverley (Kyle), and proud Nana to Lukas, Owen, Charlotte, and Leo. Fondly remembered by many cousins and other members of her extended family. Mary graduated in 1973 from Brock High School in Cannington, ON, and went on to have a successful career in the insurance business. She retired in 2014 after 28 years with Thomas I Hull Insurance Ltd., having risen to the position of Vice President. Mary enjoyed nothing better than being at the cottage with family and friends. Fond memories of campfires under the stars will always be treasured. Heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated and compassionate staff who cared for both Mary and her family caregivers in the Southlake Regional Health Centre and Markham Stouffville Hospital, especially Doctors Trinkaus and Dai, and the nurses in the Palliative Care Units of both hospitals. Celebration of life on Sunday, November 10, 4:30 p.m., at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON. Private burial to take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), or another charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
