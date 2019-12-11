You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Timothy Anglican Church
100 Old Orchard Grove
Toronto, ON
Mary Louisa THOMPSON


1929 - 2019
MARY LOUISA THOMPSON Mary Lou was born on July 2, 1929 in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) to Mabel Muriel Leitch and Burton Wells Emmerson. Much loved wife of the late Michael Thompson. Having celebrated her 90th birthday in Southampton, Mary Lou died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Suzanne and husband Scott Pollard; Judith and husband John Bloom; and Jennifer and husband Robin Bastedo. Cherished Granny of Fraser Pollard and wife Ashley Minuk; Lindsay and husband Michael Harding; and Cameron Pollard. Delighted GG (great-grandmother) of William and Katelyn Pollard; and Gordon and Mabel Harding. Auntie Lou is affectionately remembered by many nieces and nephews. As well, Mary Lou is fondly remembered by many cousins. Also loved by her Bastedo step-grandchildren, Pamela and husband Ian Foo; Sarah Jane and husband Adam Whittaker and great-granddaughter Charlotte; Peter, and Marilyn; and the Bloom families in Wisconsin and Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 o'clock at St. Timothy Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto. Interment next spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Brighton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
