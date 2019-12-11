|
MARY LOUISA THOMPSON Mary Lou was born on July 2, 1929 in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) to Mabel Muriel Leitch and Burton Wells Emmerson. Much loved wife of the late Michael Thompson. Having celebrated her 90th birthday in Southampton, Mary Lou died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Dearly loved Mum of Suzanne and husband Scott Pollard; Judith and husband John Bloom; and Jennifer and husband Robin Bastedo. Cherished Granny of Fraser Pollard and wife Ashley Minuk; Lindsay and husband Michael Harding; and Cameron Pollard. Delighted GG (great-grandmother) of William and Katelyn Pollard; and Gordon and Mabel Harding. Auntie Lou is affectionately remembered by many nieces and nephews. As well, Mary Lou is fondly remembered by many cousins. Also loved by her Bastedo step-grandchildren, Pamela and husband Ian Foo; Sarah Jane and husband Adam Whittaker and great-granddaughter Charlotte; Peter, and Marilyn; and the Bloom families in Wisconsin and Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 o'clock at St. Timothy Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Grove, Toronto. Interment next spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Brighton, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada are appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019