Mary Louise HENDERSON Obituary
MARY LOUISE HENDERSON (née McCracken) Died peacefully on April 21, 2020. Mary Lou was born March 22, 1927 in Collingwood and is predeceased by her parents Ida and John, her brother Bill and her beloved husband, Howard. Mary Lou spent her youth in Collingwood and moved to Toronto with her mother. Mary Lou graduated from the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Toronto. She had a full-time nursing career eventually becoming an Executive Director with the Home Care Service Organization of Greater Metro Toronto (which later became CCAC and is now known as LHIN). Mary Lou loved golf and was an early and long time member of the Ladies' Golf Club of Toronto. She was also an avid bridge player. She will be missed by her niece Laura, her nephew Roy (Karen) and her longtime friends, Jane, Ruth and Susan. Mary Lou will join her husband and parents in Collingwood, when the time permits.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020
