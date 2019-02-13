MARY LOUISE KITCHEN (nee Sloan) Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by her three children and family. Predeceased by her loving husband, Allen James and her good friend, Thomas Craddock Jenson Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland. Loving mother to Robert and Denise (nee Silva), Stephen and Joan (nee Walker) and Dianne Ritza. Dear sister of Bill Sloan and his wife, Shirley. Grandmother to seven grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Scott, Cassandra, Danielle, Paul and Christopher. Beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews and their families. Sister-in-law to William Charles Kitchen (deceased) and Jean Kitchen and Howard Douglas and Ruth Kitchen. Mary Lou was a strong and independent woman who attended university later in life and went on to teacher's college and became a primary school specialist. She taught at several inner-city schools where she felt she could have the greatest impact on future generations. Mary Lou will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. She enjoyed spending summers at her family cottage in Muskoka and enjoyed travelling the world in her later years with her many friends. Special thanks to the Mount Sinai Palliative Care Team, under the leadership of Dr. S. Buchman and to our mother's personal support workers, Louisa and Nimfa, together with the staff at Briton House. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Friday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Reception to follow. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019