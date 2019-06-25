MARY LOUISE RISTIC (née Garbutt) 1934 - 2019 Mary died peacefully on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Vladeta Svetomira "Chris" Ristic; her parents, Irene and E.P. Garbutt; and her brother, Jim Garbutt. Loving mother of Kathy (Robin Schwill), Anne (Michael Creery), and Connie (John Lewis) Ristic. Much beloved grandmother to Kristina and Thomas Schwill, Charlie, Joey and Luka Creery, and Georgia Lewis. Cherished by her sister-in-law, Mary Garbutt; niece, Ruth Hayworth (Glenn and Natalie); and Chris' extended family from Belgrade. Mary grew up in Toronto, attended Humberside Collegiate, and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1955. She taught at Duke of York Public School before her marriage to Chris in 1958 and returned to teaching after his death in 1971 when she taught at John G. Althouse, Elmbank, and Dixon Grove Middle Schools until her retirement in 1989. After retiring, she pursued further studies to qualify as an adult educator and taught adult literacy classes which she found exceptionally rewarding. Mary loved being with her family at the cottage on Browning Island on Lake Muskoka, skiing at Caledon Ski Club, playing bridge (or just visiting) with her wonderful Trident Club friends of over 60 years, trying new restaurants with her teaching friends, and walking her dogs, Rosie and Nicky. A life-long reader of literature old and new, she was always a reliable source for book club recommendations and literary criticism. She loved her first trip to Belgrade and Europe with Chris in 1965, and through the rest of her life enjoyed travels to Greece, France, Italy, Kenya, and the UK. She was a sweet, gentle and humorous person who navigated all the challenges of her life with a loving and genuine nature and with unwavering devotion to her girls. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. West, on Wednesday, June 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Ave. West on Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CAMH or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019