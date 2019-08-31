|
MARY LOUISE ROBERTS (nee Higginbottom) August 29, 1930 - August 21, 2019 After a short illness, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Mary passed away surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John C.S. Roberts. Mother to Ian (Kay), Anne, Trevor (Tom Johnston) and proud 'Grandmare' to Amy. Much loved sister of Nancy Robinson and aunt to Martha, Sarah and Jane and sister-in- law to the late Roslyn Roberts. Born and raised in Toronto, Mary attended Branksome Hall where she met many friends she maintained throughout her life. As part of her adventures she fell in love and married John. They moved to Peterborough in the late 1950s where they had many more adventures with a close circle of friends and their growing family. Mary loved to entertain - particularly at the family cottage on Fothergill Island where she was always up for a party. Mary was known for welcoming her children's friends into her home, who remember her fondly as 'The Legendary Mary Roberts.' Mary was a dedicated volunteer and spent many years working with the Girl Guides of Canada in a national leadership capacity. Her passions included: dogs (her own dogs, her 'granddogs,' and almost every other dog she encountered); Mickey Mouse; and anything red... because after all, 'Red is Best.' A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peterborough Golf and Country Club with words of remembrance offered at 3 p.m. The Roberts family wish to express their gratitude to the kind and caring staff of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Cardiac and Palliative Care Units. In honour of Mary, donations to the Humane Society (www.peterborough humanesociety.ca) or PRHC Foundation (www.prhc foundation.ca) would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.communityalternative.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019