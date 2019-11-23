|
MARY LOUISE WATT May 4, 1932 - October 29, 2019 Kind and telling words can be gleaned from recent tributes to Mary Louise Watt: Gracious. Unselfish. Always doing the right things for the right reasons. An inspiration and so caring. Smart. Brilliant conversationalist. Deep love of family. Family is a joy and treasure to her. The family's north star... Predeceased by her husband Dr. David Watt. Loving and devoted mother of Stephen (Karen), Peter, Ian (Kathy), Katharine (Mark Kimmins); wise and beloved grandmother to Trevor, Cameron, Owen, Graeme, Henry, Charlotte and Lily. Caring sister and sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt to her extended family. Born in South River, Ontario in 1932, Mary Louise was the eldest daughter of Reverend Percival and Grace Davidge, and sister to Betty, Grace and Carol. The Reverend rode the United Church circuit, travelling by horse to parishes across Ontario's near north. Before motherhood, Grace taught in a one-room school house. Mary Louise's childhood provided strong footings. Older, the family moved south to settle in Toronto where the Davidge girls excelled in their studies. Mary Louise was accepted to Victoria College, University of Toronto, at age 16. She graduated expeditiously with her honours BA and teaching certification, and began teaching kindergarten and grade one until the birth of her own children. Mary Louise Davidge made the acquaintance of her future husband, David Watt, on occasional shared TTC bus rides on route 82. Their relationship started warming not long after David, delayed, sprinted to catch the bus. Watching from her seat she witnessed the young medical student flagging down the bus while running after it. And she watched his spark of realization as he stepped onto the bus discovering that he had, through friction, lit a pack of matches in his front left pants pocket. The accidental ignition kindled conversation and a closeness that would ultimately guide them through their lives together. Known for her hospitality, chocolate chip cookies and strong sense of place at home and at the cottage, Mary Louise Watt created welcoming and inclusive spaces and inspired others to do the same. If you could keep up with her stroke rate circumnavigating Burnt Island Bay, she was the consummate paddler in the bow of the family's red cedar canvas canoe. Comfortable paddling left or right, her brisk cadence always steady and true, she led the way as you paddled in unison keeping true to your course. Cremation has occurred. The family would like to thank the nurses and support staff at Trillium Manor in Orillia for their care and support in recent years. A celebration of life will occur at the family plot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto on June 30, 2020, marking the 64th anniversary of the marriage of Dr. David Watt and Mary Louise Davidge.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019