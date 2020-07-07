|
MARY LYN (FREDERICK) BEATTY July 10, 1940 - July 4, 2020 The family of Mary Lyn (Frederick) Beatty are very sad to share the news of her passing on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in Toronto on July 10, 1940. Mary Lyn was faithful wife to Gary Beatty for 40 years until his death in 2005, mother to Kristan (Joseph) Hamon, Erika (Michael) Beatty, Hank (Sandra) Beatty, Claire Beatty, Aaron (Marian) Beatty; 13 grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah), Marissa, Joanna, Anthony, Isaac, Katrina, Francisco, Maria, Miriana, Gwen, Aiden, Matthew, Thomas; one great-granddaughter, Aria. She is also survived by sisters, Margaret, Susan and Paule; sister-in-law, Jolanta; predeceased by her brother, Paul, her mother, Mary (Burri) and father, Paul. There will be visitation at Heubner Funeral Home on Wednesday evening July 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the funeral mass starting at 10:30 a.m. which is primarily for family and extended family. The service will also be live-streamed at sainthedwigchurch.com. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 660 Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, on Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a memorial gift to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society https://cdss.ca/get-involved/donations/ or Madonna House Apostolate https://www.madonnahouse.org/donate.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 7 to July 11, 2020