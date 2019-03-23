MARY MACDOUGALL 1930-2019 Our indefatigable mother is now at rest. Mary MacDougall (Maria Assunta Theresa, nee Principe) died on March 18, 2019. Mary was predeceased in 2012 by her loving husband of 58 years, Ken MacDougall. Mother of Teresa (Rick Nebel), Cynthia (Jeff Evenson) and Christopher (Jessica MacDougall) and second mother to Brian Milne (predeceased). Grandmother of the best grandchildren in the world, Fraser (Amanda), Spencer (Ally), Morgan, Laila, Hailey and Evan. Blessed with three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Marlie and Zoe. Sister of Leonard, Joseph, Michael and Lucy (all predeceased) and survived by Peter, Larry and Lena. Sister-in-law to Ken's siblings, Bud, Rene, Marjorie, Marlene and their spouses. Kind Aunt to an endless number of Principe and MacDougall nieces and nephews. Mary was the sixth child of Matteo and Antonia Principe who travelled separately by boat from Italy to Canada for a better life, Matteo in about 1912, and Antonia and their first son Leonard, 10 or so years later. Mary grew up on Walton Street in downtown Toronto, (the Ward) with her mother, brothers and sisters. Mary always said her two brothers Larry and Peter, were like fathers to her. Mary met the love of her life Ken at a mutual friend's party (Ken was singing) and were married May 1, 1954. Mary was gracious, cheerful and determined in all her varied life pursuits. There will be a funeral at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road at 2 p.m. on Friday March 29, 2019. Visitation on Thursday March 28th, from 6 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Mom, we know you are dancing with Dad. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019