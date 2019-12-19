|
MARY MARGARET DUTKIEWICZ (nee Buchan) Died peacefully with her family beside her on Friday, December 13, 2019 in her 84th year. Mary (Marysia) was the beloved wife of Zbigniew (Zeke) for over 53 years. Mary was devoted to her family and loved family and friends unconditionally. Mary was instrumental in supporting her husband's career around the world, and raising and nurturing her children, James and Christina (Krysia) Sisson. Mary treasured family time, spending time on the farm with the sheep, Christina and her husband Perry, and on many adventures with James and his wife Lee-Ann. Mary was thrilled to be Granny to her grandchildren, Christian, Tess, Olivia, Mary, and Noel, and has gone to give a "Granny hug" to Maddie. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 2473 Thorn Lodge Drive in Mississauga, followed by a reception at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas Street West, Mississauga. Interment will occur at a later date at St. Mary's, Lifford, City of Kawartha Lakes. Memorial donations would be appreciated to support the Alzheimer's Society and St. Mary's Chapel, Lifford. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay, www.mackeys.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019