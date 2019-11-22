|
MARY MARGARET KELLAM A wonderful Mom, a superb athlete, a dedicated nurse practitioner, peacefully passed away at the age of 81, in Toronto. Predeceased by Reginald, her beloved husband of 51 years. Loving mother of Jane (Keith), Richard (Shelagh), Donald (Wendy), and David. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Eric and Briar Robertson; Darragh (Renaud) Seguin, Pierce, Kieran and Brendan Kellam; Jesse, Devin, Jack and Sasha Dodd-Kellam; Hilary and Olivia Kellam. Proud great-grandmother of Tristan Seguin. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Mary had many passions in life. In addition to taking great joy in her children and grandchildren, and most recently her great-grandson. Mary was an awesome athlete. Her two biggest loves were tennis and skating. In addition to sport, she and Reg travelled extensively and managed to see all continents over a 25 year period. Her zest for her family, friends, sport, and her profession was obvious to all. A warm thank you to Celdah, Janah, Sherry and all the caregivers on the Memory Care floor at Humber Heights for their kindness and compassion for dear Mary. Please join us at her celebration of life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. at the Boulevard Club, 1491 Lakeshore Blvd. W, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 3C2. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Toronto Humane Society. Please visit our online book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019