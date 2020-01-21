You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mary McCarroll DAVIDSON

MARY MCCARROLL DAVIDSON (Carroll) (née Mitchell) Born in Clarksburg, ON, on December 5, 1913, Carroll passed away peacefully in Millbrook, ON, on January 16, 2020, in her 107th year. Former resident of the Town of Mount Royal and Baie Baie D'Urfe , QC, and Peterborough, ON. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ross Davidson. Loving sister of the late Jack Mitchell of Thornbury, the late Richard Mitchell of Toronto, the late Edith (Pete) Braithwaite of Brampton, and the late Alan Mitchell of Brockville. Dearest mother of Bruce (Katherine) of Port Hope, Dr. John (Judy) of Vero Beach, FL., and Jane of Peterborough. Loving grandmother of Niall and Colin Davidson, Morgan McMillan, Christopher, Andrew, and Caroline Davidson, Emily and the late Kathryn (Katie) Niedoba, and Emily and Elayne Dempster. Great-grandmother of Ben, Noah, Sadie, Zoe, Trent, James, Simon, Jacob, Hannah, and Madilyn. No visitation. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service to be announced. In memory of Carroll, donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020
