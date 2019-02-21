MARY-MICHAELE SABIA LOWNDES 1951 - 2019 Mary-Michaele left us February 13, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital after a long and courageous struggle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia. She leaves her deeply loved daughter, Kate, and her husband, Colin. She also leaves her sisters, Maureen and Colleena Sabia; Colleena's husband, John Bond; her brother, Michael-John Sabia; his wife, Hilary Pearson; and their daughter, Mary-Michaele's adored niece, Laura. As well, she leaves her sister-in-law, Valerie Lowndes and her partner, Peter Hunter. Mary-Michaele had an extraordinary gift for friendship and leaves many close friends of all ages. Mary-Michaele was a legendary teacher at Upper Canada College for 41 years. While her academic subject was French, her practice was to change lives. She loved and respected her students fiercely. She demanded their best, as students and as young men. They loved and respected her in turn because they always knew that her work with them came from her heart. However, her greatest achievement was as a mother. Mary-Michaele and Kate were close friends and her most cherished moments were their times together, sharing food, shopping, and simply on the phone in long and animated conversation. Kate's friends, in turn, became like family to her and gathered at our home regularly for Mary-Michaele's famous meatball dinners. We will all miss her profoundly. The family offers their sincere appreciation to Dr. David Spaner of the Odette Cancer Centre for his warmth and expertise over the last ten years as her doctor, along with thanks to all of the team who cared for her in her last days at Sunnybrook. We will celebrate her life at Upper Canada College on Sunday, March 3, 1-3 p.m. Donations may be made to Upper Canada College to support the Mary-Michaele Sabia Lowndes Scholarship Fund: https://giving.ucc.on.ca/mary-michaele. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019